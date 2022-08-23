Here's the extent of damage 'paraben' in your cosmetics can cause

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rains provide relief from the heat, but they can also bring a slew of problems. Thankfully, the downpour of paraben-free beauty solutions is helping shake off worries about skincare and makeup during the monsoons. Doctors tell CE that parabens are not the safest ingredients to be used in beauty products and therefore warn against using them during the rain and even shine.

Dr Syed Shazia Fatima, a renowned cosmetic physician in the city, explains, “What happens during monsoon is that the pH balance of the skin gets disrupted and the rainy season is the only time that I personally recommend that if anybody wants to use a toner, can use one. Otherwise, it’s not a necessity. Around this time, you end up having dry or oily patches on the skin. Your skin tends to break out, and skin allergies and irritation come up.

In such a scenario, parabens, which are chemical preservatives, which are in some cases beneficial (because they do prevent any overgrowth of bacteria or fungi in your skincare products), ideally, it’s not recommended for skincare, because skincare went beyond three and some cases, moisturises should not be used for beyond six months. Having said that, because your skin acts out, you don’t want to do anything that will further irritate it or cause issues, so keep away from parabens as much as you consciously can,” she shares.

Dr Keerthana Kalva, the chief aesthetic dermatologist at Inform Clinic, Jubilee Hills, says that it’s always good to use make-up products free of fragrance and paraben as they are suitable only for younger skin. “Try and avoid greasy and heavy makeup during monsoon, because due to humidity, the skin gets very oily and when heavy, oil-based make-up is used, it blocks the pores and causes aggravation of acne and gives rise to comedones (black and white heads). Lighter make-up, liquid-based make-up is much more suitable during this season,” she shares.

For some makeup advice, Aashka Goradia Goble, co-founder, of Renee Cosmetics, suggests that one opts for a primer or a pre-makeup oil to get that smooth base, to ensure that makeup settles in well. “A pre-makeup oil will prepare your skin for smooth base makeup and minimise the appearance of fine lines and upkeep your sense of using conscious a conscious product while keeping you looking flawless all day.

You may even choose an all-in-one BB cream which isn’t just cruelty-free and paraben-free but also has SPF-30, Vitamin C, and Hyaluronic acid and gives medium coverage to prime, correct, hydrate, and give you that glowing and gorgeous skin you always aspire for! The hydrating quality of the BB cream will prevent your skin from drying and balance oiliness due to humidity. Don on a waterproof and smudge-proof liquid long-lasting eyeliner or kajal, to suit your style and be assured that it wouldn’t spread even if you get drenched in the rain.

Using paraben-free lightweight, tinted lip balms help add a touch of glamour with that ‘natural-no-makeup appeal’ in the dull greys of the monsoons,” she shares adding that after a long day of rushing through endless deadlines and running errands, don’t forget to get rid of makeup: “You can choose from either a ‘no paraben’ make-up removing balm or make-up removal wipes to refresh the skin instantly. It’ll help you remove dirt and grime along with make-up giving your skin an ultimate breather from a tiring day.”

