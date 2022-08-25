Home Cities Hyderabad

Bonding through music beyond borders; celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence in Budapest

Michael founded the Indo-European Chamber/Youth Orchestra in 2018 and had the maiden concert in the finale of the Autumn International Music Fest Hyderabad at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium.

The mesmerising performance celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence in Budapest inspired nations across the globe.

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Music comforts the soul and anyone who loves listening to music has felt this deeply. Over the years, the music scene across the country and its borders have blossomed and the Indo-European Orchestra that proved itself in Budapest, Hungary, is proof of that. Their mesmerising performance celebrating 75 years of Indian Independence in Budapest inspired nations across the globe. We catch up with Hyderabad-based Michael Makhal, the founder of the group, who opens up about the experience at the Budapest concert, the group, and more. 

Michael founded the Indo-European Chamber/Youth Orchestra in 2018 and had the maiden concert in the finale of the Autumn International Music Fest Hyderabad at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium. “In 2019, the group performed in Europe under my baton at the prestigious Danube Palace hall in Budapest, Hungary. Our efforts stand tall in the arena of international concerts, festivals and music educational projects, music lesson services, and International collaborations for prestigious events,” he shares, adding that he aims to make Indo-European Orchestra the musical mascot of peace and harmony in India to the world that performs western and Indian music both in an orchestral structure and presents an occasion to young musicians from Indian and other nationalities to perform together.

Speaking about the recent concert in Budapest, he shares, “The concert and workshop project took place in Budapest from 9th Aug to 14th Aug 2022 culminating with a Gala Concert on 14th Aug at the Festetics Palota. The young and adult musical talents have been selected through auditions from Mumbai, Hyderabad, Vellore, Kolkata, Aizawl and Bengaluru for the concert, which includes Indian, American, Australian and South Korean citizens, also, 1 Indian American NRI member from Tallahassee, Florida,  USA. For the first time, we had a father and son violinist in the team, something very rare to see worldwide. We had a blend of students and young professionals.

Our experience performing at the Festetics Palace was mind-blowing, for an India-based orchestra performing in Europe and in a real palace where a number of amazing orchestras and choirs have performed in the past was truly amazing. The young members of the orchestra were completely blown away by the interior of the palace and the reception of the local audience, who showed their appreciation and applause wholeheartedly, it was a true European classical music concert experience.”

Michael’s latest work for Santoor solo and String Orchestra Suswagatam world premiered at this concert at Budapest. “The orchestra also had a guest composer and arranger from Kolkata, Arup Paul, who is known for his western orchestral arrangement of Rabindranath Tagore’s songs, he has arranged the famous Tagore Song ‘Jodi tor dak shune keu na ashe...’ for this concert,” he shares.

The maestro from Hyderabad says that this kind of cross-cultural programme is very rare, and collaborations like these help the young players to understand the depth of international music and performance at the right time when they are learning and growing with music. “Moreover, travelling teaches them many good lessons that are very important in life. 

They also grow wisdom by playing alongside musicians from all walks of life, different countries, and varied musical levels and standards including renowned professionals,” he signs off. 

