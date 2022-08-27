T-AIM to help Hyderabad corporation identify, classify potholes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Artificial Intelligence Mission (T-AIM), in partnership with Capgemini, has launched the Mobility AI Grand Challenge with an aim to find innovative and viable solutions for the GHMC to identify and classify potholes.

It may be mentioned here that the T-AIM, which is an initiative of the State government powered by NASSCOM, conducted a similar challenge for the Forest Department earlier this month. The Mobility AI Grand Challenge will help the GHMC to classify pothole severity across specified routes in Hyderabad using live and archived video feeds.

Through AI-driven solutions, the GHMC officials will be armed with additional insights to undertake repair works. Interested innovators may visit https://taim-gc.in/mobility. The deadline to submit applications is September 16.

The winner, who will be announced in November, will receive mentoring and an award of up to `20 lakh towards the implementation of a potential pilot project with the GHMC. “I am confident that this initiative will help GHMC utilise AI-based solutions to improve road safety,” said Jayesh Ranjan, IT and Industries Principal Secretary.

