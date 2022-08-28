Home Cities Hyderabad

Fixing the Clock Towers in Hyderabad one at a time

Laxman Chugani of Ramesh Watch Company, Secunderabad, is a horologist, one of the few people alive today who are adept at fixing giant timepieces.

Laxman Chugani of Ramesh Watch Company, Secunderabad, holds a meeting on the restoration and addition of new clocks at heritage sites across Telangana, in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

On Saturday, he spoke to the media regarding the restoration and addition of new clocks at heritage sites in Telangana for which he has been approached by the government. Chugani is also the only service agent for Swiss watches and among the few to have the know-how to keep the clock on the clock towers in the city ticking.

He told reporters that he has restored many clocks in many places, including railways, churches, temples and more. “I have immense admiration for the complexities hidden in such beautiful designs of these clocks. Restoring these clock towers is not about making money but giving life to these timepieces. Being a watchmaker myself helps to put the creativity to use,” he said.

Chugani added: “I have restored beautiful heritage clock towers in 12 different cities and areas like Sultan Bazaar, James Street, Nizamabad, Warangal and others. Now we are focusing on fixing the pieces of the clock at Kacheguda, Shalibanda, and Malkajgiri. We are planning on designing the NTR Garden clock as a glass flower clock.”“The clocks which we plan to use will light up at night from 6 pm to 6 am. They will be powered by solar energy and would not require any maintenance and would be waterproof,” he added

MASTER OF HIS TRADE

