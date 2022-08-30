Crimes against SC/ST communities increase by 1.2 per cent: NCRB report

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of 50,900 cases were registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in 2021 as compared to 50,291 in the previous year 2020 in Telangana State, according to a report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).

This is a 1.2 per cent increase in crimes against people belonging to these two communities. With a population close to 54.3 lakh, a total crime rate of 32.6 was registered under the ST category and a charge sheet was filed in 75.5 per cent cases in the State.

Murders under the SC category accounted for 46 cases, 35 attempts to murder, 263 simple hurt, and nine accounted for grievous injuries. The number of SC women who were assaulted stood at 98 while 16 cases of sexual harassment and 21 incidents of ‘insult’ to the modesty of women were reported in 2021. Similarly, 12 cases of kidnap and abduction were registered under the SC category.

Among 256 SC rape victims, 138 were above 18 years and 118 pertained to the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. As many as 8,802 cases of crime against those belonging to the Scheduled Tribes were registered in 2021, according to the NCRB report.

It was an increase of 6.4% over 2020 (8,272 cases). With a population close to 32.9 lakh, rate of total crime rate registered against STs was 15.6 and in 76.4 per cent of cases, a charge sheet was filed. According to the report, 22 cases of murder and 103 cases of rape.

