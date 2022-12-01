Home Cities Hyderabad

Indian Oil directed to pay Rs 5 lakh to kin of LPG blast victim

The Commission stated that the relatives of the deceased, in the case, were entitled to compensation for the unfortunate death due to the explosion of the LPG cylinder.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Indian Oil Corporation to pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh for alleged malfunctioning of an LPG cylinder that leaked and the resultant blast led to the death of five persons and left seven others injured.

According to complainant Thummala Gopal, a resident of LB Nagar, the LPG cylinder supplied by the company to his neighbour through Gurudatta Gas Services started leaking as soon as the seal was opened. Gopal said that his neighbour Yellesh tried to throw the cylinder in an open drain nearby, but it burst, causing serious burn injuries to his wife Chandrakala and others. She suffered 58% mixed flame burns and finally died in 2015.

He contended that due to the defective cylinder supplied by the company, he sustained immense hardship and severe monetary loss. The Commission stated that the relatives of the deceased, in the case, were entitled to compensation for the unfortunate death due to the explosion of the LPG cylinder. It directed Indian Oil Corporation to pay the complainant Rs 5 lakh along with interest at the rate of 9% from the date of accident till realisation. The time given for compliance was two months.

