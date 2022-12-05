DRDO hands over AHSP of Akash missile to MSQAA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Sunday handed over Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) of the Indian Army’s Akash Weapon System to Missile Systems Quality Assurance Agency (MSQAA) in Hyderabad.

The handing-over ceremony was held at Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), which designed and developed the Akash weapon system as a nodal agency. The technical specification, quality document, and drawing of complete weapon system elements were sealed and handed over to MSQAA as part of AHSP transfer.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO, Indian Army and the industry, terming the AHSP transfer as a landmark event. He exuded confidence that this would go a long way in fulfilling the requirement of services.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO Samir V Kamat congratulated the Project Akash team for the first AHSP transfer from missile cluster to MSQAA for such a complex system involving missile and multiple ground systems.

He said the transfer process will enable the roadmap for future missile systems, which are under production. Akash is the first state-of-the-art indigenous surface-to-air missile system, which has been with the Armed Forces for nearly a decade, defending the Indian skies and providing national security. The Indian Army and Indian Air Force inducted it with an order value worth Rs 30,000 crore, which is one of the largest single-system order for indigenous missile system.

Apart from DRDL, a number of other DRDO laboratories are involved in the development of the system. These include Research Centre Imarat; Electronics & Radar Development Establishment; Research & Development Establishment (Engineers); Integrated Test Range; Armament Research & Development Establishment; High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and Vehicles Research Development Establishment.

