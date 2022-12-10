Zuci Chocolates take it a notch higher

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Zuci Chocolates, which started off with a 27 seater at Road No 45 two years ago, is all set to mesmerise the gastronomical senses with the launch of The Bougainvillea — an all-new F&B experience at Jubilee Hills.

Talking about the new space, Aparna Gorrepati, co-owner, says, “We wanted to move to a bigger place and when we saw this place we loved it and knew that it would be a different transformation for Zuci with this being a 230 seater. People always resonate us with chocolates and patisserie but we want to promote ourselves much more than that. Hyderabad has now started to appreciate varied tastes as they are travelling a lot. According to me if I would have opened this even five years ago then this would not have worked.”

When ZUCI Chocolates started its journey, it was a whirlwind that made Hyderabad check its tastes. This disruption is credited to Aparna Gorrepati, a master chocolatier and entrepreneur, and her partner Chaitanya Gorrepati, a CXO with over 25 years of experience in global business operations. An alumnus of the prestigious École Ducasse, France, there was a time when Aparna was not a chocolatier.

After 21 years of specialising in communications and leadership management, she decided it was time to truly follow her passion. Aparna’s global experience took her around the world. Wherever she went, she was constantly looking for something new, something she could take back home and share with everyone through the craftsmanship and finesse of a chocolatier. Now, with the launch of The Bougainvillea, Aparna is all set to push the envelope - of both culinary excellence and the Hyderabadi taste buds.

Interestingly, the name of the restaurant, The Bougainvillea acts as a mirror to the interior decor. The outlet is lined with bougainvillaea shrubs which in a few months' time will grow on to become trees giving the outlet its green cover. “We love greenery, even in the Road No 45 outlet, we had a small green patch. With this place me and Chaitanya both wanted the best of both worlds with indoor and outdoor seating. Last three months we have done food trails before setting the menu.

Every six months we might revamp the menu with a few additions to keep it fresh,” shares Aparna. The bistro sprawls across two floors of luxurious space, including two private dining rooms. From extravagant indoors to sun-kissed rooftop seating, The Bougainvillea is going to be the next ultimate destination for all occasions, big or small, in Hyderabad.

We started off with the quintessential from-the-menu Italian hot chocolate it was like a warm hug on a winter morning. Next, we hopped on to brioche bread pancakes dusted with icing sugar and served with maple syrup and whipped cream and nachos with avocado dip. Our next dishes of attraction were tuna sushi and chicken pizza. The crust of the hand-tossed pizza was great along with the cheese pull. We ended our bougainvillaea journey with a chocolate and blueberry dessert, which stood by the chocolatier’s credentials. If you want to spend quality time with friends and family this winter, drop by this place to enjoy a warm and fuzzy food experience.

HYDERABAD: Zuci Chocolates, which started off with a 27 seater at Road No 45 two years ago, is all set to mesmerise the gastronomical senses with the launch of The Bougainvillea — an all-new F&B experience at Jubilee Hills. Talking about the new space, Aparna Gorrepati, co-owner, says, “We wanted to move to a bigger place and when we saw this place we loved it and knew that it would be a different transformation for Zuci with this being a 230 seater. People always resonate us with chocolates and patisserie but we want to promote ourselves much more than that. Hyderabad has now started to appreciate varied tastes as they are travelling a lot. According to me if I would have opened this even five years ago then this would not have worked.” When ZUCI Chocolates started its journey, it was a whirlwind that made Hyderabad check its tastes. This disruption is credited to Aparna Gorrepati, a master chocolatier and entrepreneur, and her partner Chaitanya Gorrepati, a CXO with over 25 years of experience in global business operations. An alumnus of the prestigious École Ducasse, France, there was a time when Aparna was not a chocolatier. After 21 years of specialising in communications and leadership management, she decided it was time to truly follow her passion. Aparna’s global experience took her around the world. Wherever she went, she was constantly looking for something new, something she could take back home and share with everyone through the craftsmanship and finesse of a chocolatier. Now, with the launch of The Bougainvillea, Aparna is all set to push the envelope - of both culinary excellence and the Hyderabadi taste buds. Interestingly, the name of the restaurant, The Bougainvillea acts as a mirror to the interior decor. The outlet is lined with bougainvillaea shrubs which in a few months' time will grow on to become trees giving the outlet its green cover. “We love greenery, even in the Road No 45 outlet, we had a small green patch. With this place me and Chaitanya both wanted the best of both worlds with indoor and outdoor seating. Last three months we have done food trails before setting the menu. Every six months we might revamp the menu with a few additions to keep it fresh,” shares Aparna. The bistro sprawls across two floors of luxurious space, including two private dining rooms. From extravagant indoors to sun-kissed rooftop seating, The Bougainvillea is going to be the next ultimate destination for all occasions, big or small, in Hyderabad. We started off with the quintessential from-the-menu Italian hot chocolate it was like a warm hug on a winter morning. Next, we hopped on to brioche bread pancakes dusted with icing sugar and served with maple syrup and whipped cream and nachos with avocado dip. Our next dishes of attraction were tuna sushi and chicken pizza. The crust of the hand-tossed pizza was great along with the cheese pull. We ended our bougainvillaea journey with a chocolate and blueberry dessert, which stood by the chocolatier’s credentials. If you want to spend quality time with friends and family this winter, drop by this place to enjoy a warm and fuzzy food experience.