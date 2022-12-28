Accessible to all, DiCRA attracts 1,700 users

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Data in Climate Resilient Agriculture (DiCRA), an open source platform was made accessible for the public during a virtual National Consultation on Data4Policy for DiCRA in India. It was developed by the UNDP in partnership with the Telangana government, ICRISAT and several other organisations.

Speaking at the event, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal IT Secretary, said: “The State government is working on two major initiatives – an agriculture data management policy framework that will define key aspects required for creating a trusted data sharing process and an agriculture data exchange that will act as a layer of reliability.”

DiCRA is a collaborative digital public goods registry that applies open source technologies and open AI to provide key geospatial datasets to explain climate resilience in agriculture. It also supports data-driven decision making on climate adaptation.

Within eight months of going live, DiCRA has emerged as an easy to scale open source platform that has attracted contributions from over 100 data scientists and 1,700 users servicing 100,000 sq.km. of climate action.

As a result of the experimentation journey in Telangana, a suite of knowledge products has been developed by various partner organisations which include policy experimentation documents on climate resilient agriculture, a collection of grassroots knowledge on climate resilient agriculture practices in Telangana.

