Simplify your skincare routine

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dealing with a skincare routine is a hassle and one must make it a mission to get that glass-like skin. But, what if we tell you that it can get easy and yet be perfect? Now that you’re all ears (read eyes), here are some must-haves in your beauty routine that is sure to make your skincare routine easier and more efficient. Courtesy: Dermatologists and your favourite influencers!

Dr Syed Shazia Fatima, skin and hair expert, suggests, “Forget a routine, if you are still not using a sunscreen then you are literally damaging your skin. Your ideal sun exposure is crucial for healthy skin. I am a big fan of hydrating mists and brushing on sunscreen.

As we move around, our face tends to dehydrate and for people with oily skin, there is excess oil produced. The best way to tackle this would be to carry a hydrating facial mist and top it up with a brush-on or a mineral powder sunscreen for an instantly refreshed look and constant protection. I recently heard somebody say, ‘moisturise like your life depends on it’, and that mantra really helped her tackle her skin issues. I would suggest seeing a doctor and getting a simple routine of cleaning, moisturising and protection with SPF during the day.”

The doc discourages hoarding up on skincare products: “An exfoliating cleanser with a treatment cream based on your concern with a moisturiser is all that you need. There is no need to over complicate your routine by introducing a dozen ingredients and destroying your skin barrier.”

Tanusha Bajaj, a popular influencer, is more into skincare than make-up. She says, “I cannot leave my house without a good SPF and lip balm. It goes without saying that there is nothing I love more than a sheet mask. Also, face mists are absolute holy grails right now. I always have one in my bag. The Keihls Cactus & Tibet ginseng mist and Kama Ayurveda neroli water are super hydrating. For base makeup, the Mac Studio Fix range is what I swear by. I am also currently obsessed with the Kiro beauty lip butters.”