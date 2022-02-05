A dash of pink with 'The Pink Circus'

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The only thing that Aarti Kumar, Tanya Gupta Viccajee and Sindhu Rao Vemula had in common was their friendship. Coming from starkly different professional backgrounds — celebrity styling, PR and marketing — the three friends put their heads together to establish The Pink Circus. Today, just six years later, they have made their presence felt in Hyderabad’s wedding industry.

Scroll through their Instagram page (@thepinkcircus) and you will see how they are brilliantly offering lifetime memories to their clients, with a touch of personalisation. From back-to-basics decor to flamboyant setups, these three millennials know what they are doing, love it (borderline obsessed with it) and are seizing the day, one event at a time.

Ask them how it all started, they say that The Pink Circus was never planned. “It just happened. Each of us has our individual strengths and specialise in different verticals -- ranging from social media, public relations, fashion to personal styling. We tried to put it all together and that’s how we came up with this firm,” they say.

Despite coming from different walks of life, the three friends had a strong desire to do something different and interesting. As they say, rest is history... or they’d like to call it, team spirit. Working in the wedding industry can be pretty competitive and the only thing that sets you apart from the rest is your creativity, while keeping up with the trends of course. For the trio, they get creative through personalisation.

“There are some themes that one can consider ‘latest’, but we sharply focus on personalisation. We spend time with our clients, understand their needs and customise every single thing according to their sensibilities. We don’t want to give them what we like. It’s not our event and we would hate to make our customers feel alienated. Also, every client’s event is a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Plus, the client has a budget. We try to be extremely sensitive to all of it.”

The pandemic has forced us to take a hard look at the way we celebrate. It did bite the events industry hard as guest lists had to be cropped. But The Pink Circus saw positives in this too. “There’s no doubt that Covid-19 has changed every element of modern-day life, including how we celebrate some of our most memorable moments. The wedding world and its long list of vendors that make it spin on its axis have been impacted. Though it has been incredibly challenging, it’s important to remember that weddings find a way as long as expectations are managed and precautions are taken.” According to the trio, in some ways, Covid has made couples rethink wedding traditions and timelines. It has and encouraged them to craft more meaningful celebrations.

At the end of the day, for Aarti, Tanya and Sindhu, all that matters is being able to successfully create personal memories and seeing a smile on couples’ faces. “This is what inspires and motivates us. We are passionate, bordering obsessed, with what we do. Every new opportunity gets us huddling back to our drawing boards. We are our own fiercest competitors and take pride in treating every event with the same sensitivity, concern and detailing as that of the host,” they sign off.