Khajaguda rocks in Hyderabad being drilled, allege citizens 

HYDERABAD: Heritage rock formations at Khajaguda are endangered yet again with citizens accusing private parties of destroying parts of the historic rock formation despite a two-year-old court order banning the same.On Wednesday, a couple of rocks near the temple were drilled into with machines damaging the entire landscape.

“We have video proof that rocks were being drilled on the Puppalguda side of the rock formations. This is at the base of the temple,” said Ritwik Reddy, a volunteer who is part of the Save Khajaguda Rocks campaign.

This brazen act of destruction comes just three days after nearly 100 citizens under the banner of Save Khajaguda Rocks protested at the site asking authorities to protect the rocks from illegal encroachment.

35 trees chopped

“This is not the first time such an act has been committed. Prior to this, several trucks full of sand were dumped in the rock formation sites. Naturally, these rocks have many pathways and trails and small trees which are now fully covered with landfill sand. There is a sustained effort to flatten the land and construct over it,” added Ritwik. The organisation estimates that roughly 35 trees have been culled/buried with soil in January, 2022 alone.

It may be recalled that in 2019, the High Court had stated that no further damage must be caused to the rock formations in response to a private party claiming a small parcel in the rock formation area as its own land.

No drilling, say cops

Meanwhile, Narsingi police officials said that while they received complaints from the Save Khajaguda campaigners, they did not find any such activity taking place. This, however, stands contradicts the videos shot by citizens of giant drills digging into the heritage rocks. These rocks are home to 32 species of trees and 28 aquatic and non-aquatic birds, five reptile species and 23 butterfly species.

