STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Khajaguda rocks in Hyderabad being drilled, allege citizens 

Three days after protest, residents record videos of rocks being drilled on the Puppalguda side, at base of temple

Published: 10th February 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

A viral video shows drilling of rocks at Khajaguda in Hyderabad

A viral video shows drilling of rocks at Khajaguda in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heritage rock formations at Khajaguda are endangered yet again with citizens accusing private parties of destroying parts of the historic rock formation despite a two-year-old court order banning the same.On Wednesday, a couple of rocks near the temple were drilled into with machines damaging the entire landscape.

“We have video proof that rocks were being drilled on the Puppalguda side of the rock formations. This is at the base of the temple,” said Ritwik Reddy, a volunteer who is part of the Save Khajaguda Rocks campaign.

This brazen act of destruction comes just three days after nearly 100 citizens under the banner of Save Khajaguda Rocks protested at the site asking authorities to protect the rocks from illegal encroachment. 
35 trees chopped

“This is not the first time such an act has been committed. Prior to this, several trucks full of sand were dumped in the rock formation sites. Naturally, these rocks have many pathways and trails and small trees which are now fully covered with landfill sand. There is a sustained effort to flatten the land and construct over it,” added Ritwik. The organisation estimates that roughly 35 trees have been culled/buried with soil in January, 2022 alone.

It may be recalled that in 2019, the High Court had stated that no further damage must be caused to the rock formations in response to a private party claiming a small parcel in the rock formation area as its own land.

No drilling, say cops

Meanwhile, Narsingi police officials said that while they received complaints from the Save Khajaguda campaigners, they did not find any such activity taking place. This, however, stands contradicts the videos shot by citizens of giant drills digging into the heritage rocks. These rocks are home to 32 species of trees and 28 aquatic and non-aquatic birds, five reptile species and 23 butterfly species.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heritage rock formation Puppalguda Landfill
India Matters
Nasal Swabs being collected from flyers for Covid RT-PCR tests at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Twitter, @BLRAirport)
Home quarantine for international arrivals is not mandatory now
Women wearing burqa protest against the ban on headscarves, in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
'It's spreading across the country': SC to consider listing plea on Karnataka hijab row
Citizens wait to cast their vote at a polling booth, during the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Kairana. (Photo | PTI)
Assembly polls: What signals will Western UP send in the first phase of voting?
Basavanna Gowda
Karnataka man gets new pair of hands after decade-long wait, thanks Kerala hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp