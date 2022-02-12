STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Jagapathi Babu turns 60

As he turns 60, Tollywood’s age-defying actor Jagapathi Babu counts his biggest blessing as being in a place to ‘give’ 

Actor Jagapathi Babu

By Rachel Dammala
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Jagapathi Babu turns 60 today. His silver strands of glitter are a testimony of what he is today. From rocking his real and raw look to confidently playing his age on screen, the dynamic personality deserves all the love and laurels coming his way.

Looking back on the 60 fruitful years of his life, if there’s one thing he counts as his biggest blessing, he says, it’s to be in a position to give. “There’s no greater place to be than to be of help to somebody. Giving is easier, having to ask for something is a tough spot for anybody to be in. So, that’s what I’d call my biggest blessing,” Jagapathi told CE with a smile. 

Acting on this very blessing, the actor, who has always led the way to meaningful living, pledged his organs at KIMS Hospitals, Secunderabad, on Friday. Jagapathi rang in his birthday in style, by not only pledging his organs, but bringing 100 others on board!

He made the announcement in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & IT; Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, MD, KIMS Hospitals; Dr G Swarnalatha, in-charge of Jeevandan; and families of organ donors, among friends and fans. 

When asked what inspired him to take the noble decision, Jagapathi frowns at the usage of the term ‘donation’. He explains, “It’s called donation only when it’s yours to give. But you see, it’s not mine. My mother gave birth to me, it is not something I earned, made or even chose. It’s the same with death. When I realised how nothing is mine, I chose to pledge these organs to be of whatever use I can be to people.” 

The actor adds that it wasn’t organs that he and many others give, but love and joy to an individual, their families and loved ones. “It’s not something you do for free, in return, there’s peace and satisfaction that matches nothing else in the world,” he says. 

The actor, whose latest outing was Good Luck Sakhi, says he has been taking good care of his health for the past few years. He shares, “I go for regular checkups and look after my body well — physically and mentally. It’s more important now that I’ve pledged my vital organs. I’m glad I can call myself healthy, despite having abused my body in the past.” The actor had earlier told CE how he regrets smoking and is relieved to be free from the vice. 

He lauds the courage of grieving families who, upon the death of their loved ones, made the tough yet virtuous decision of donating organs. On a parting note, he says he feels that even a common man can attain divinity by being able to give life to whoever they donate their organs to.

