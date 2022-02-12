Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar rail link works completed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to rail connectivity in the State, 10.45-km double rail line between Mahbubnagar and Divitipalli, which is part of Secunderabad-Mahabubnagar doubling and electrification project, has been completed.The doubling of this crucial section will enhance railway connectivity between Hyderabad and cities like Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Bengaluru and Tirupati. The Secunderabad-Mahbubnagar doubling and electrification project was sanctioned for a distance of 85 km in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of Rs 774 crores. The stretch between Secunderabad and Umdanagar, which is around 28 km, has already been completed as part of MMTS phase-1.

Manoharabad-Gajwel trial run

Meanwhile, with the completion of the railway line from Manoharabad in Medak district to Gajwel, railway officials on Friday successfully conducted a trial run on the railway stretch. Railway Safety Commissioner Abhay Kumar Roy and a technical team travelled from Manhorabad to Gajwel on a special train to thoroughly examine the construction of the railway line. Upon reaching Gajwel, the railway officials inspected the signal system at the station, diversion of incoming trains on both sides, warning signs, overhead equipment, signal, level crossing etc. Also, railway engineering department officials have been directed to complete the unfinished work from Gajwel to Kodakandla on a war footing.