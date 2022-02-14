STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nizamabad man dies a day after jumping off Metro station

Published: 14th February 2022 08:44 AM

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The man who had jumped off the Begumpet Metro station on Saturday evening died on Sunday. Inspector Suresh identified the victim as Katta Raju, 38, hailing from Nizambad.

“We received a complaint on Dial 100 that a man had jumped off the Begumpet Metro station. Our team rushed to the spot and moved the man to Wellness Hospital at Ameerpet. He died in the morning hours of Sunday while undergoing treatment,” Suresh said.

He added, “As per the information given by his wife, Raju was unemployed since the past four years and on Thursday, he had told her that he would go to Hyderabad in search of a job.”

Suicide Helpline 

OneLife: 78930-78930
Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000

TAGS
Man Jumps off metro station Unemployment suicide
