STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

RTC X Roads flyover works pose a challenge for Hyderabad civic body

Flyover to be built over Metro rail and 90 feet from the ground level
 

Published: 17th February 2022 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 04:00 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of a flyover.

Representational image of a flyover. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Completing the proposed 2.8 km steel flyover at RTC X Roads would be a challenging task for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), not just because of the heavy traffic on the road, but also because it would have to be built over the Metro rail and 90 feet from the ground level. 

Once completed, this flyover would be an architectural marvel, with the Metro trains passing between two roads. The civic body has opted to use steel as it would enable faster completion of the work, considering the heavy traffic flow on this stretch. The flyover would be a 16 metres wide four-lane elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST Junction, passing through NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar and RTC X Roads. 

Construction work on 2.8 km steel flyover in progress at RTC X Roads

The project is taken up with an outlay of Rs 426 crore; most of it would be spent on the steel. Almost 70 per cent of the flyover will be built using steel and the remaining concrete. Already, four acres of land has been taken on lease where components would be fabricated. The piers will be directly bolted at the site. 

According to officials, around 17,000 metric tonnes of steel is required for the flyover and the order has been placed with Jindal Steel. Pier caps and girders will be of steel and concrete will be used on top of the girders. Officials said that so far, 27 piers have been erected and the remaining are in the fabrication process. About 20 foundations are pending due to utilities work like sewer, water works and electric lines. 

The flyover will ensure hassle-free flow of traffic and help motorists skip four junctions to reach Lower Tank Bund. For years, this road has been plagued by problems such as lack of footpaths, narrow roads and huge traffic snarls during peak hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTC X Road RTC X flyover GHMC Hyderabad
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp