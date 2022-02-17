RTC X Roads flyover works pose a challenge for Hyderabad civic body

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Completing the proposed 2.8 km steel flyover at RTC X Roads would be a challenging task for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), not just because of the heavy traffic on the road, but also because it would have to be built over the Metro rail and 90 feet from the ground level.

Once completed, this flyover would be an architectural marvel, with the Metro trains passing between two roads. The civic body has opted to use steel as it would enable faster completion of the work, considering the heavy traffic flow on this stretch. The flyover would be a 16 metres wide four-lane elevated corridor from Indira Park to VST Junction, passing through NTR Stadium, Ashok Nagar and RTC X Roads.

Construction work on 2.8 km steel flyover in progress at RTC X Roads

The project is taken up with an outlay of Rs 426 crore; most of it would be spent on the steel. Almost 70 per cent of the flyover will be built using steel and the remaining concrete. Already, four acres of land has been taken on lease where components would be fabricated. The piers will be directly bolted at the site.

According to officials, around 17,000 metric tonnes of steel is required for the flyover and the order has been placed with Jindal Steel. Pier caps and girders will be of steel and concrete will be used on top of the girders. Officials said that so far, 27 piers have been erected and the remaining are in the fabrication process. About 20 foundations are pending due to utilities work like sewer, water works and electric lines.

The flyover will ensure hassle-free flow of traffic and help motorists skip four junctions to reach Lower Tank Bund. For years, this road has been plagued by problems such as lack of footpaths, narrow roads and huge traffic snarls during peak hours.