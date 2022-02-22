Six lane bridge at Tank Bund put on hold

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The construction of the six-lane bridge at Tank Bund, re-construction of Hussainsagar Surplus Weir with gated mechanism and three bridges near the 2BHK society close to Ranigunj Bus Depot have been kept on hold. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s Strategic Nala Development Programme had written to the State government that it cannot take up the bridge works. The funds allotted for these bridges would be utilised for other major nala works which face the threat of flooding during the monsoon.

Authorities felt that having bridges on these stretches presently would not be of much use as there is no problem at present in the movement of vehicular traffic which flows smoothly from Ranigunj towards Tank Bund and Kavadiguda road. The GHMC told the State government that as it would be busy with major nala works, the proposals for the constructions of the bridges and Hussainsagar Surplus Weir may be handed over to other government agencies.

Rs 54 crore budget

The SNDP had planned a six-lane bridge and the reconstruction of the Hussainsagar Surplus Weir, at an estimated cost of Rs 54 crore. However, the tender was objected to by the Commissionerate of Tenders (COT) on the grounds that a single work has been split into two works.The construction of a six-lane major bridge on Tank Bund opposite to Marriott Hotel was estimated to cost of Rs 19.09 crore while the reconstruction of Hussainsagar Surplus Weir with gated mechanism (11 gates) opposite to Mariott Hotel would have cost Rs 34-35 crore.

One agency has come forward for the bridge construction and there was no response for the reconstruction of Hussainsagar Surplus Weir or for the three bridges estimated to cost Rs 12.75 crore. The COT said the entire project should be handled by one government department. It remains to be seen how the government would get round to grounding the project.