Last down ramp on PVNR Expressway to finally open for traffic  

The elevated expressway was constructed from Mehdipatnam to Aramghar mainly for airport connectivity.

Published: 23rd February 2022 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

The last down ramp of the PVNR Expressway at Laxmi Nagar near Attapur will be opened for traffic from February 26 | R V K Rao

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: In relief to motorists, the last down ramp on 11.5-km-long PVNR Expressway at Laxmi Nagar near Attapur will finally open to public on coming Saturday. The construction of the down ramp was stalled due to a religious structure that was located between pillars 84 and 88 in the middle of the road. After extensive negotiations between the HMDA and the committee of the religious structure, it was finally shifted, which paved way for the opening of the down ramp.

The construction of the down ramp was essential for the intended benefits of PVNR Expressway. Presently, traffic coming from Shamshabad Airport via elevated expressway can only proceed towards Gachibowli, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur and Hitec City areas by going all the way to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, Mehidipatnam, and then taking a turn and come back to Rethibowli junction. 

With the Laxminagar down ramp opening on Saturday, the motorists can directly land near the Rethibowli junction and proceed towards Tolichowki, Madhapur, Financial District, Hitech city, Gachibowli, Old Mumbai Road and Jubilee Hills without traffic hassles. The down ramp, built at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore will reduce the travel distance by five to six kilometres. 

The elevated expressway was constructed from Mehdipatnam to Aramghar mainly for airport connectivity. As many as eight ramps were planned to facilitate the expressway at different places. Of the eight ramps, seven had already been opened to traffic. 

The down ramp, built at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore, will reduce the travel distance by five to six km. The expressway was constructed from Mehdipatnam to Aramghar for airport connectivity

