Book on late actor Ajit Khan launched

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A pictorial biography titled Ajit: The Lion, dedicated to Bollywood’s legendary actor from Hyderabad, Ajit Khan, was launched by IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at Nizam Club on Friday.

Late actor Ajit Khan’s eldest son Shahid Ali Khan helped Iqbal Rizvi write a biography on his father. The book is a collection of some interesting untold stories with rare pictures of the actor in candid moments.

It has a series of stories that reveal how he ran away from home to become a tall figure in the Bollywood industry. It tells the story of a middle-class young man leaving Hyderabad to pursue his dreams in Mumbai — his life there — until his demise in 1998.

The book was supposed to be launched on January 27 on Ajit’s birth centenary celebrations but got delayed due to the Covid restrictions. Ajit acted in around 200 films and is remembered for his phrases such as ‘Mona Darling’ and ‘Smart Guy’. His voice, till date, is used as background sound on Instagram reels.