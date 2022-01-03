Hyderabad cops register case after Bulli Bai app puts up two women for 'auction'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The cybercrime wing of the Hyderabad city police on Monday registered a case in connection with the Bulli Bai controversy after photographs of two city-based women were put up for 'auction' through an app allegedly targeting Muslim women in an attempt to humiliate them.

The app put up photographs of a city-based activist and a journalist, asking users to ‘bid’ on them.

The activist took to Twitter saying: “Women in India are not safe even in social media, especially #MuslimWomen are targeted and auctioned in social media to create fear and defame them. Govt needs to arrest the culprits soon. otherwise, the voices of social media will come on road for justice.”

The scribe wrote: “Everything I did in past six months has been to get better & start working. All I have been trying to do is work on myself so that I can do what I love the most. And I will. But this is one of those days when I wonder, god, at what cost? (sic)”.

On Monday, one of them lodged a complaint with the cybercrime wing, requesting action, following which a case has been registered and a probe has also begun.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has also demanded that the state government and Telangana police arrest those behind the Bulli Bai app.