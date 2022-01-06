STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's 10th century Jain sculptures in a state of neglect

The exploration team has appealed to the villagers to restore the temple, re-install the Jain idols and preserve the Jain heritage of Telangana for posterity.

Archaeologists and history enthusiasts remove the bushes grown on the sculptures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Beautiful Jain sculptures of Lord Vardhamana Mahavira and his associate Matanga Yaksha of historical importance were found buried under an anthill, on the outskirts of Pullur village in Siddipet mandal, Siddipet district, by historians and archaeologists on Wednesday.

Dr. E Sivanagireddy, Archaeologist and Buddhist Consultant, has said that the sculptures were datable to the 10th century AD, representing the Vemulawada Chalukyan style. He said that the sculptures were originally housed inside a dilapidated temple located on a mound locally called ‘Girannadibba.’ 

Archaeologists and history enthusiasts remove  the bushes grown on the sculptures

He, along with the team of history enthusiasts from Kotha Telangana Charithra Brundam, have removed the bushes grown on the sculptures and sensitised the local community on the historical significance of the sculptures and how Jainism had flourished in the early medieval and medieval periods in Siddipet region.

The exploration team has appealed to the villagers to restore the temple, re-install the Jain idols and preserve the Jain heritage of Telangana for posterity.

