Major drug heist in Hyd, 7 peddlers held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major drug bust by the Hyderabad police commissionerate, seven drug peddlers were arrested in three cases of the NDPS Act at Punjagutta, Narayanguda and Trimulgherry police stations and Rs 16 lakhs worth of drugs were seized.

Police Commissioner CV Anand said, “The drugs were brought to the city from Mumbai for New Year celebrations with a motive to sell it to the city’s youth. Two arrested in the Punjagutta limits, Imran Babu Shaik and Noor Mohammad were smuggling the drugs from Mumbai. Imran has been identified as the main associate of Nigerean drug peddler Tony. Three other interstate drug peddlers were arrested by Narayanaguda police. One among them is a local from Chaderghat who contacted the duo and procured drugs. The duo arrested by Trimulgherry police frequently visit Goa and procured the drugs to sell it in the city limits.”

Both Imran and Noor Mohammed stay in Oyo Hotels booked through online mode which avoids any suspicion while checking in with the drugs. They were in possession of 83 grams of cocaine worth Rs 8,30,000.

Three held in Narayanguda

Narayanguda police arrested local Syed Khaiser Hussain, Mumbai residents Rasheed Ahmed Khan and Najbul Hassan Shaik for supplying 15 grams of cocaine and 45 grams of MDMA worth Rs 6 lakh. The duo from were staying in a Hyderabad hotel from where they were arrested.

Two in Trimulgherry

The two arrested by Trimulgherry police, A R Anirudh and K Avinash are from Hyderabad and Kothagudem. “The duo were procuring the drugs from Goa and selling it for double the rates in the city. They had on them, 27 Ecstacy pills and 17 LSB blots worth Rs 1,66,000.” Hyderabad police are working with their Mumbai counterparts to nab the Nigerian peddler Tony.

Drug users set to lose victim pass

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand says that consumers of drugs, who have so far been treated as victims, will no longer have that privilege as things are set to change. Anand also opined that counselling drug users in the presence of family does not appear to be helping much. “From now on, there will be certain changes in policies,” the CP said

