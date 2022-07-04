Fire breaks out in Delhi-bound Dakshin Superfast Express, no casualty

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A fire broke out in the Delhi-bound Dakshin Superfast Express in the early hours of Sunday. A few minutes after the train crossed Bibinagar Railway Station, the station manager noticed smoke coming out from the luggage coach and alerted the guard and the loco pilot.

The train was immediately brought to a halt and fire tenders were called in. Further, technical teams from the railways jumped into action and detached the affected coach, before the fire could spread to other coaches, averting a major mishap. While the parcels in the coach were damaged in the fire, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Koteswar Rao of GRP Nalgonda said that passengers were not affected due to the fire. “A case has been registered and samples have been sent for forensic analysis to ascertain the cause of fire,” he added. Railway teams also rushed to the spot and started an inquiry on the cause of the fire. The coach contained electronic gadgets like mobiles, laptops, cosmetics and a lot of combustible material, belonging to an e-commerce delivery agency. Further investigation is underway.