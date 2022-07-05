STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Short circuit led to fire in Dakshin Superfast Express

Clues teams have already lifted samples from the spot and sent them for forensic analysis.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railway police investigating the fire in the luggage brake car of Dakshin Superfast Express near Bibinagar in the early hours of Sunday, have found the fire was accidental. They are also probing if there is any conspiracy behind the fire. The luggage bogies, though operated by the railways, are maintained by an outsourcing agency.

Prima facie a short circuit in the coach, due to poor electrical maintenance could have resulted in the fire, which spread all over the coach, due to the presence of plastic and other combustible material in the coach. Electronic gadgets, mobile phones and several other packed plastic products of an e-commerce agency loaded in the coach were completely damaged in the fire. 

Clues teams have already lifted samples from the spot and sent them for forensic analysis. Only after the completion of forensic analysis, it will be known if any explosive material was present in the train at the time of the incident.

