STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Aerospace giant Safran to set up engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

To be established with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore ($150 million), the facility is expected to create about 1,000 high skilled jobs.

Published: 07th July 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

flights, DGCA, airlines

Image for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Further cementing Telangana’s position as a leading aerospace destination, French aerospace major Safran announced its decision to set up its largest aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad. 

To be established with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore ($150 million), the facility is expected to create about 1,000 high skilled jobs. The MRO facility will also give a significant boost to Hyderabad International Airport and Telangana aviation ecosystem.  

This new facility will overhaul their market-leading Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines. The full capacity of this state-of-the-art facility with its engine test cell will be of 250 to 300 engine shop visits a year.

This world-class engine MRO facility is expected to have a huge multiplier effect on the local aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, with a potential to attract further investments. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Safran
India Matters
Rishi Sunak, Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid in list of top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Boris Johnson quits, Indian origin leader Rishi Sunak top contender to be next UK PM
Rebel Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
Amid faction war with Uddhav, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes charge at Mantralaya
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair moves SC for bail, matter to be listed on Friday
Malayali exodus, migrants’ success and falling land value in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp