Aerospace giant Safran to set up engine MRO facility in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Further cementing Telangana’s position as a leading aerospace destination, French aerospace major Safran announced its decision to set up its largest aircraft engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Hyderabad.

To be established with an investment of Rs 1,200 crore ($150 million), the facility is expected to create about 1,000 high skilled jobs. The MRO facility will also give a significant boost to Hyderabad International Airport and Telangana aviation ecosystem.

This new facility will overhaul their market-leading Leap 1A and Leap 1B aero engines used by Indian and foreign commercial airlines. The full capacity of this state-of-the-art facility with its engine test cell will be of 250 to 300 engine shop visits a year.

This world-class engine MRO facility is expected to have a huge multiplier effect on the local aerospace manufacturing ecosystem, with a potential to attract further investments.