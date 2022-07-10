STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
K Nageshwar Rao: Cop who’s courted controversy

He also led the probe into the recent suicide of young fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella and the theft at the upcoming Command Control Centre.

Published: 10th July 2022

K Nageshwar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: K Nageshwar Rao who served in the Task Force and as SHO in Banjara Hills before coming to the Marredpally police station as CI towards June-end has been the investigating officer in several controversial cases.

In April 2022, he was heading the drug bust at the Pudding and Mink Pub. In the same month, he handled another case related to land encroachment filed against senior politician TG Venkatesh, his nephew TG Vishwa Prasad and 80 others.

Police found that copper wires worth Rs 38 lakh had been stolen from the CCC. One driver connected with the land encroachment case, Veera Manikanta filed a petition with Human Rights Commission that he was detained by Nageshwar Rao along with a BMW car and was taken to the Secunderabad Task Force Police Station where he was detained for 10 days.

Followed by his release, he filed a petition with HRC in Nampally against Nageshwar Rao and other six other subordinates. Manikanta alleged that Nageshwar Rao, an SI and others tried to remove the number plates of the BMW car and dispose it off. However, Nageshwar Rao’s run-in with a senior politician reportedly led to his transfer, say sources.

Rao towed his car away from accident spot
The husband of woman who was allegedly raped by the Marredpally Circle Inspector K Nageshwar Rao, stated that the car they were being whisked away in, met with an accident at Ibrahimpatnam.

Sources reveal that the accident took place at around 4 am on Friday. A bus driver noticed the abandoned car with flattened tyres in the middle of the road. It was blocking the main road. Upon receiving the information, police headed to the spot and tried moving the vehicle with a JCB. They booked a case under IPC Sec 279 and were in the process of towing the Maruti Swift.

Meanwhile, Nageshwar Rao reached the spot along with an unidentified man. He informed the police team that the Swift car belonged to him and stated that he is the SHO (CI) of Marredpally police station. He also said that car tyre got punctured while he was driving and he had to go to the city to get help. He booked a towing vehicle at a  cost of Rs 2,500 and left with his car.

