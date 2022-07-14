STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Drenched teenager dies of electric shock in Hyderabad

On Tuesday, as he was playing outside his home and due to rain he was completely drenched.

Published: 14th July 2022 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

 An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted while he was playing near his house after he came in contact with a live wire in Sriram village at 42 Mauza locality here on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old boy Mohd Imran died of electrocution at Rajendranagar of Cyberabad in the city, late on Tuesday.Imran was standing near an electric pole and watching a cable technician Sattar repair the cable, when the technician came into contact with an electric cable and suffered an electric shock.At the same time, Imran touched the ladder Sattar was standing on. He got electrocuted and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.Imran, a Class 8 student was residing at Hassan Nagar near Rajendranagar.

Was playing outside

On Tuesday, as he was playing outside his home and due to rain he was completely drenched. Meanwhile, he saw Sattar climbing a pole to repair a faulty cable. Imran went and stood by Sattar. While repairing the cable, Sattar came into contact with a live electric cable and suffered an electric shock.As he was standing on the ladder, the ladder also conducted electricity and Imran who laid his hands on the ladder got electrocuted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp