Drenched teenager dies of electric shock in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old boy Mohd Imran died of electrocution at Rajendranagar of Cyberabad in the city, late on Tuesday.Imran was standing near an electric pole and watching a cable technician Sattar repair the cable, when the technician came into contact with an electric cable and suffered an electric shock.At the same time, Imran touched the ladder Sattar was standing on. He got electrocuted and collapsed. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.Imran, a Class 8 student was residing at Hassan Nagar near Rajendranagar.

Was playing outside

On Tuesday, as he was playing outside his home and due to rain he was completely drenched. Meanwhile, he saw Sattar climbing a pole to repair a faulty cable. Imran went and stood by Sattar. While repairing the cable, Sattar came into contact with a live electric cable and suffered an electric shock.As he was standing on the ladder, the ladder also conducted electricity and Imran who laid his hands on the ladder got electrocuted.

