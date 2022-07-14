STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Your cousin in the air

As a stand up comedian, I get to travel to a lot of cities to do shows. It’s something I love a lot because it allows me to fly (not metaphorically, literally, in aeroplanes).

Published: 14th July 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a stand up comedian, I get to travel to a lot of cities to do shows. It’s something I love a lot because it allows me to fly (not metaphorically, literally, in aeroplanes). But in almost a decade of travelling by air, it was not until last week when I flew with an airline that is widely considered a punchline by people and a borderline adventure sport by some. 

If you’re still confused which airline I’m talking about, the second part of its name has our country’s name in it and the first part rhymes with ‘fare’, ‘care’, ‘rare’, or ‘wear and tear’. It was the only flight that would get me home on time and I decided against my instinct (and internet hysteria) to take it.

While walking for 20 minutes inside the T3 terminal of Delhi (yes, a 20-minute walk INSIDE the airport), I could just think of all the punchlines I had heard about the airline. In fact, in one of my first stand up videos, I too had mercilessly roasted them. I was hoping none of the crew had watched it. To my relief (and sadness), I wasn’t popular enough for them to have watched it.

The first thing I noticed when I got into this flight was that there was something very homely about it. While all other private airlines have this swank about it, this felt like I was walking into my cousin’s home. Maybe it had something to do with the yellow lights. I can’t be sure, but I was instantly comfortable.

Thirty minutes into the flight, the food service started. Now usually, this is the time I fall asleep because I don’t believe in eating flight food because there’s usually authentic delicacies waiting on either side of that cold plane sandwich. Just as I settled into my middle seat for a nap, I was woken up by the airhostess, who asked me if I wanted to eat veg or non veg food. Surprised, I told her I hadn’t pre-booked a meal, to which she said, you don’t need to, everyone on the flight gets free food. This truly was my cousin’s house!

Unlike the other flights where it’s a choice between cold sandwiches and lukewarm wraps, this one served piping hot paav bhaji and chicken shawarma to literally everyone on the flight. Two minutes into food service, the entire flight was smelling like Gokul Chaat, and don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. 
In that truly wholesome moment, I promised myself I will never make fun of this airline again. And three hours later, I was on stage doing exactly that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words such as 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala man from UAE develops monkeypox symptoms, likely to be India's first case
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Nasal spray lowers Covid viral load by 94 per cent in 24 hours: Lancet study
Amal T K, the civil police officer, shifting the flags from the spot
Applause pours in for Kochi cop who saluted national flag found in scrap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp