Say Cheese!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blueberry cheesecake

Ingredients:

Cookie crumble base: 200 gm Marie biscuits | 120 gm unsalted butter

Cheese cake filling: 500 gm cream cheese | 20 gm flour | 250 gm blueberries | 175 gm castor sugar | 3 eggs | 2 ml vanilla essence | Zest of 1 lemon Blueberry topping: 375 gm blueberries | Zest of 1 lemon | 110 gm sugar | 2 ml vanilla essence | 15 gm cornstarch | 20 ml water

Method:

● Preheat oven to 160°C/320°F. Line inverted base: Get a 20cm/8” spring form cake tin. Turn the base upside down butter lightly then press on a square piece of parchment/baking paper. Then clip into the spring form pan — excess paper will stick out

● Line sides: Butter and line the side of the pan.

Cookie crumble:

● Break up biscuits roughly by hand and place in a food processor. Blitz until fine crumbs. Add butter, briefly blitz until dispersed and it resembles wet sand.

● Pour into the prepared cake tin. Use a spatula to roughly spread it out over the base and up the walls.

● Use something with a flat base and vertical edges to press the crumbs up the wall almost to the top of the sides, and flatten the base.

Filling:

● Beat cream cheese with the help of beater and add flour gradually until incorporated in the mixture.

● Add vanilla, sugar and lemon zest. Beat until just combined

● Add eggs one at a time — beat for 5 seconds, after the last egg, beat as needed until batter is smooth — but stop beating immediately once smooth.

● Stir in blueberries with a rubber spatula. Pour into prepared crust.

● Bake: Bake for 70 minutes. The top should be a bit puffed, very light golden brown, not cracked, and near perfectly flat. It should jiggle slightly when you gently shake the pan.

● Cool the cake in the oven with the door open approx 20 cm / 8” for about 2 hours then refrigerate for 4 hours+ in the pan or overnight. Cake will sink and surface should be flat.

● Remove sides of spring form pan. Use overhang paper to slide cheesecake off the cake pan base. Then slide the cheesecake off the paper.

Blueberry sauce:

● Place 1 cup of blueberries (125g/4oz), vanilla, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan. Stir then bring to simmer over medium heat. Simmer for 7 minutes until blueberries breakdown.

● Mix corn flour and water, then stir in — it will thicken quickly.

● Stir in remaining blueberries. Sauce should be syrupy — remove from stove and cool. Will thicken as it cools.

● Once cool, stir. Adjust thickness 1/2 teaspoon of water at a time to make it the perfect oozing consistency.

● Spoon onto cheesecake so it’s completely covered — you’ll have maybe 1/2 cup sauce left, well for touch ups. Refrigerate 2 hours+.

● Slice and serve!

— Akshay Kumar, executive chef, Taj Vivanta, Begumpet

New York cheesecake

Ingredients:

500gm Philadelphia cheese | 5 eggs | 250gm castor sugar | 10gm vanilla essence | 3gm orange zest

For cookie base:

100gm Parle-G/Marie gold biscuits crumbs | 45gm melted butter

Method:

● Take a 1kg cake ring and close it with the silver foil 1 side nicely.

● Then, take biscuit crumb and mix it with the hot melted butter. Flatten the cookies mixer in cake ring.

For cheese mixture:

● Soft the cheese with the spatula and add castor sugar in it.

● Add egg with vanilla essence.

● Then put in 2 eggs in each interval and mix it. When the batter is smooth and lumps-free, add the orange zest.

● Pour the cheesecake batter on top of cookie crumbs and bake it.

● Bake it at 160 degree for 30 to 40 minutes at steam bath



— Balvinder Singh Lubana, executive chef, Marriott, Tank Bund

No-Bake Cheesecake

Ingredients:

Graham Cracker Crust:

2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 12–14 full sheet graham crackers) | 1/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar |1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Cheesecake:

300ml heavy cream | 680g full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature | 1/2 cup granulated sugar | 2 tbsp confectioners’ sugar | 1/4 cup sour cream, room temperature | 2 tsp lemon juice | 1 tsp pure vanilla extract

Method:

●Make the crust: Stir the graham cracker crust ingredients together. Pour into a 9-inch or 10-inch springform pan and pack in very tightly. Freeze for 10-20 minutes as you prepare the filling.

● Make the filling: Using a hand mixer whip the cold heavy cream into stiff peaks on medium-high speed, about 4-5 minutes. Set aside.

● Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar together until perfectly smooth and creamy. Add the confectioners’ sugar, sour cream, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Beat for 2-3 minutes on medium-high speed until smooth and combined. Make sure there are no large lumps of cream cheese. If there are lumps, keep beating until smooth.

●Using your mixer, fold the whipped cream into the cheesecake filling until combined.

● Remove the crust from the freezer and spread the filling into the crust. Use an offset spatula to smooth down the top.

● Cover tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate for at least 6-8 hours and up to 2 days. For best results, 12 hours is best or chill overnight. The longer refrigerated, the nicer the no-bake cheesecake will set up.

— Sheena Mrinalini, home baker

HYDERABAD: Blueberry cheesecake Ingredients: Cookie crumble base: 200 gm Marie biscuits | 120 gm unsalted butter Cheese cake filling: 500 gm cream cheese | 20 gm flour | 250 gm blueberries | 175 gm castor sugar | 3 eggs | 2 ml vanilla essence | Zest of 1 lemon Blueberry topping: 375 gm blueberries | Zest of 1 lemon | 110 gm sugar | 2 ml vanilla essence | 15 gm cornstarch | 20 ml water Method: ● Preheat oven to 160°C/320°F. Line inverted base: Get a 20cm/8” spring form cake tin. Turn the base upside down butter lightly then press on a square piece of parchment/baking paper. Then clip into the spring form pan — excess paper will stick out ● Line sides: Butter and line the side of the pan. Cookie crumble: ● Break up biscuits roughly by hand and place in a food processor. Blitz until fine crumbs. Add butter, briefly blitz until dispersed and it resembles wet sand. ● Pour into the prepared cake tin. Use a spatula to roughly spread it out over the base and up the walls. ● Use something with a flat base and vertical edges to press the crumbs up the wall almost to the top of the sides, and flatten the base. Filling: ● Beat cream cheese with the help of beater and add flour gradually until incorporated in the mixture. ● Add vanilla, sugar and lemon zest. Beat until just combined ● Add eggs one at a time — beat for 5 seconds, after the last egg, beat as needed until batter is smooth — but stop beating immediately once smooth. ● Stir in blueberries with a rubber spatula. Pour into prepared crust. ● Bake: Bake for 70 minutes. The top should be a bit puffed, very light golden brown, not cracked, and near perfectly flat. It should jiggle slightly when you gently shake the pan. ● Cool the cake in the oven with the door open approx 20 cm / 8” for about 2 hours then refrigerate for 4 hours+ in the pan or overnight. Cake will sink and surface should be flat. ● Remove sides of spring form pan. Use overhang paper to slide cheesecake off the cake pan base. Then slide the cheesecake off the paper. Blueberry sauce: ● Place 1 cup of blueberries (125g/4oz), vanilla, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan. Stir then bring to simmer over medium heat. Simmer for 7 minutes until blueberries breakdown. ● Mix corn flour and water, then stir in — it will thicken quickly. ● Stir in remaining blueberries. Sauce should be syrupy — remove from stove and cool. Will thicken as it cools. ● Once cool, stir. Adjust thickness 1/2 teaspoon of water at a time to make it the perfect oozing consistency. ● Spoon onto cheesecake so it’s completely covered — you’ll have maybe 1/2 cup sauce left, well for touch ups. Refrigerate 2 hours+. ● Slice and serve!— Akshay Kumar, executive chef, Taj Vivanta, Begumpet New York cheesecake Ingredients: 500gm Philadelphia cheese | 5 eggs | 250gm castor sugar | 10gm vanilla essence | 3gm orange zestFor cookie base: 100gm Parle-G/Marie gold biscuits crumbs | 45gm melted butter Method: ● Take a 1kg cake ring and close it with the silver foil 1 side nicely. ● Then, take biscuit crumb and mix it with the hot melted butter. Flatten the cookies mixer in cake ring.For cheese mixture: ● Soft the cheese with the spatula and add castor sugar in it. ● Add egg with vanilla essence. ● Then put in 2 eggs in each interval and mix it. When the batter is smooth and lumps-free, add the orange zest. ● Pour the cheesecake batter on top of cookie crumbs and bake it. ● Bake it at 160 degree for 30 to 40 minutes at steam bath — Balvinder Singh Lubana, executive chef, Marriott, Tank Bund No-Bake Cheesecake Ingredients:Graham Cracker Crust: 2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 12–14 full sheet graham crackers) | 1/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar |1/2 cup unsalted butter, meltedCheesecake: 300ml heavy cream | 680g full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature | 1/2 cup granulated sugar | 2 tbsp confectioners’ sugar | 1/4 cup sour cream, room temperature | 2 tsp lemon juice | 1 tsp pure vanilla extractMethod: ●Make the crust: Stir the graham cracker crust ingredients together. Pour into a 9-inch or 10-inch springform pan and pack in very tightly. Freeze for 10-20 minutes as you prepare the filling. ● Make the filling: Using a hand mixer whip the cold heavy cream into stiff peaks on medium-high speed, about 4-5 minutes. Set aside. ● Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar together until perfectly smooth and creamy. Add the confectioners’ sugar, sour cream, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Beat for 2-3 minutes on medium-high speed until smooth and combined. Make sure there are no large lumps of cream cheese. If there are lumps, keep beating until smooth. ●Using your mixer, fold the whipped cream into the cheesecake filling until combined. ● Remove the crust from the freezer and spread the filling into the crust. Use an offset spatula to smooth down the top. ● Cover tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate for at least 6-8 hours and up to 2 days. For best results, 12 hours is best or chill overnight. The longer refrigerated, the nicer the no-bake cheesecake will set up.— Sheena Mrinalini, home baker