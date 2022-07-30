Home Cities Hyderabad

Say Cheese!

On the occasion of Cheesecake Day, chefs from the top restaurants and homebakers share recipes to some easy yet classic cheesecakes to whip up in your kitchen this weekend! 

Published: 30th July 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Blueberry cheesecake 
Ingredients: 
Cookie crumble base: 200 gm Marie biscuits | 120 gm unsalted butter
Cheese cake filling: 500 gm cream cheese | 20 gm flour | 250 gm blueberries | 175 gm castor sugar | 3 eggs | 2 ml vanilla essence | Zest of 1 lemon Blueberry topping: 375 gm blueberries | Zest of 1 lemon | 110 gm sugar | 2 ml vanilla essence | 15 gm cornstarch | 20 ml water

Method:
●    Preheat oven to 160°C/320°F. Line inverted base: Get a 20cm/8” spring form cake tin. Turn the base upside down butter lightly then press on a square piece of parchment/baking paper. Then clip into the spring form pan — excess paper will stick out
●      Line sides: Butter and line the side of the pan.

Cookie crumble:
●    Break up biscuits roughly by hand and place in a food processor. Blitz until fine crumbs. Add butter, briefly blitz until dispersed and it resembles wet sand.
●    Pour into the prepared cake tin. Use a spatula to roughly spread it out over the base and up the walls.
●      Use something with a flat base and vertical edges to press the crumbs up the wall almost to the top of the sides, and flatten the base.

Filling:
●     Beat cream cheese with the help of beater and add flour gradually until incorporated in the mixture.
●     Add vanilla, sugar and lemon zest. Beat until just combined
●    Add eggs one at a time — beat for 5 seconds, after the last egg, beat as needed until batter is smooth — but stop beating immediately once smooth.
●      Stir in blueberries with a rubber spatula. Pour into prepared crust.
●     Bake: Bake for 70 minutes. The top should be a bit puffed, very light golden brown, not cracked, and near perfectly flat. It should jiggle slightly when you gently shake the pan.
●     Cool the cake in the oven with the door open approx 20 cm / 8” for about 2 hours then refrigerate for 4 hours+ in the pan or overnight. Cake will sink and surface should be flat.
●      Remove sides of spring form pan. Use overhang paper to slide cheesecake off the cake pan base. Then slide the cheesecake off the paper.

Blueberry sauce:
●     Place 1 cup of blueberries (125g/4oz), vanilla, sugar and lemon juice in a saucepan. Stir then bring to simmer over medium heat. Simmer for 7 minutes until blueberries breakdown.
●     Mix corn flour and water, then stir in — it will thicken quickly.
●   Stir in remaining blueberries. Sauce should be syrupy — remove from stove and cool. Will thicken as it cools.
●    Once cool, stir. Adjust thickness 1/2 teaspoon of water at a time to make it the perfect oozing consistency.
●    Spoon onto cheesecake so it’s completely covered — you’ll have maybe 1/2 cup sauce left, well for touch ups. Refrigerate 2 hours+.
● Slice and serve!
— Akshay Kumar, executive chef, Taj Vivanta, Begumpet

New York cheesecake
Ingredients: 
500gm Philadelphia cheese | 5 eggs | 250gm castor sugar | 10gm vanilla essence | 3gm orange zest
For cookie base:
100gm Parle-G/Marie gold biscuits crumbs | 45gm melted butter
Method:
●      Take a 1kg cake ring and close it with the silver foil 1 side nicely.
●      Then, take biscuit crumb and mix it with the hot melted butter. Flatten the cookies mixer in cake ring.
For cheese mixture:
●      Soft the cheese with the spatula and add castor sugar in it.
●      Add egg with vanilla essence.
●      Then put in 2 eggs in each interval and mix it. When the batter is smooth and lumps-free, add the orange zest.
●      Pour the cheesecake batter on top of cookie crumbs and bake it.
●      Bake it at 160 degree for 30 to 40 minutes at steam bath
  
— Balvinder Singh Lubana, executive chef, Marriott, Tank Bund

No-Bake Cheesecake 
Ingredients:
Graham Cracker Crust: 
2 cups graham cracker crumbs (about 12–14 full sheet graham crackers) | 1/3 cup packed light or dark brown sugar |1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
Cheesecake: 
300ml heavy cream | 680g full-fat cream cheese, softened to room temperature | 1/2 cup granulated sugar | 2 tbsp confectioners’ sugar | 1/4 cup sour cream, room temperature | 2 tsp lemon juice | 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
Method:
●Make the crust: Stir the graham cracker crust ingredients together. Pour into a 9-inch or 10-inch springform pan and pack in very tightly. Freeze for 10-20 minutes as you prepare the filling.
●  Make the filling: Using a hand mixer whip the cold heavy cream into stiff peaks on medium-high speed, about 4-5 minutes. Set aside.
●  Using a hand mixer, beat the cream cheese and granulated sugar together until perfectly smooth and creamy. Add the confectioners’ sugar, sour cream, lemon juice, and vanilla extract. Beat for 2-3 minutes on medium-high speed until smooth and combined. Make sure there are no large lumps of cream cheese. If there are lumps, keep beating until smooth.
●Using your mixer, fold the whipped cream into the cheesecake filling until combined.
●  Remove the crust from the freezer and spread the filling into the crust. Use an offset spatula to smooth down the top.
●  Cover tightly with plastic wrap or aluminum foil and refrigerate for at least 6-8 hours and up to 2 days. For best results, 12 hours is best or chill overnight. The longer refrigerated, the nicer the no-bake cheesecake will set up.
— Sheena Mrinalini, home baker

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp