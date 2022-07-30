Home Cities Hyderabad

Works on two new bridges across Musi to start in 10 days

Srinivas Yadav said that the construction of the newly sanctioned bridge will begin in  10 days time.

Published: 30th July 2022

Musi River

Musi river (File Photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To address vehicular traffic problems, new bridges will be constructed across the Musi river at Moosarambagh and Chaderghat and works will start in a span of 10 days, Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav has said.

Srinivas Yadav, along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, GHMC Commissioner, DS Lokesh Kumar, and  HMWS&SB, Managing Director D Dana Kishore on Friday inspected the  Moosarambagh bridge, which was damaged by the overflowing Musi river for the last one week.

Srinivas Yadav said that the construction of the newly sanctioned bridge will begin in  10 days time. Due to heavy rains and unexpected floods in the Musi river,  Moosarambagh bridge, Patel Nagar, Golnaka and surrounding areas were inundated. Due to this, the traffic from above this bridge had to be stopped.

For a  permanent solution to this problem, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao has sanctioned Rs 52 crore for the construction of Moosarambagh bridge and Rs 42 crore for the Chaderghat bridge. He said that the construction work of these bridges will begin in about 10 days and will be completed in nine months.

Comments

