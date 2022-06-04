STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad gangrape: Pub party was advertised on Instagram

The victim could not identify the boys involved in the offence, as she never knew them before and she had met them for the first time at the pub on the day of the party.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The invitation to the Insomnia & Amnesia pub party which was attended by around 200 people from different parts of the city, and the planning of the party happened on Instagram. The event was in the afternoon, and organisers mentioned that alcohol and smoking would not be allowed at the party. Participants were also warned that if anybody sneaked in with alcohol, they would be fined Rs 10,000. 

Police are also verifying if alcohol was served to the group or if there were any other violations during the party, in which the victim and her friends took part. DCP West Zone Joel Davis said given the severity of the case, they have so far focussed on apprehending the accused who are on the run. However, police have already collected all evidence at the pub related to the party. 

The victim could not identify the boys involved in the offence, as she never knew them before and she had met them for the first time at the pub on the day of the party. Refuting allegations that the girl was filmed during the offence and blackmailed using the videos, the DCP said that the victim did not reveal any such detail in her statement.

