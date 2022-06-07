STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A delightful sundowner

An evening with a gin and tonic as the sun sets slowly beneath the horizon is an alchemy that makes fêtes seem mysteriously beautiful.

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An evening with a gin and tonic as the sun sets slowly beneath the horizon is an alchemy that makes fêtes seem mysteriously beautiful. CE attended a menu launch party at ZING — SkyBar + Lounge (re-opened after two years) at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills. The SkyBar is a penthouse which spreads the city like a map in front of us. On Sunday evening, from atop the terrace, the sepia-tinted skyline looked dull. It seemed as if all the colours of the sunset were stolen by sundowners seated on alfresco seats.    

This menu launch party was certainly a highbrow affair. It had sugar ‘n’ spice, salt ‘n’ pepper, and bright-eyed ladies and gentlemen dressed in pastel casuals on a warm evening — many notable faces, including the food blogger Zubair Ali. “The bar has come up with a new chef, innovative menu, and it’s perhaps the perfect place for sundowners,” he said.      

Head chef Sammya Majumder walked around as an artist in a gallery showcasing his masterpieces, smiling when the guests enjoyed them. He has experimented with Telangana’s gongura and other local ingredients with his culinary artistry. “I have infused gongura with grilled chicken, and I judged the taste of it by looking at the expressions of those who enjoyed,” said Sammya, who organised a chef parade showcasing the new menu containing scores of signature vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes.  

Bartenders showcased a spectacular performance of jumbling vodka lit on fire standing over aglass roof that looks down at the lobby floor, 60 feet below. The in-house DJ’s music was the perfect amount of loud. The place was ideal for party-goers, but probably not party animals. 

