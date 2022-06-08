No shortage of fuel in Telangana, assures Civil Supplies Minister Gangula

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday clarified that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in all the 3,520 bunks in the State. As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the Civil Supplies Minister conducted a review meeting with the representatives of HPCL, IOCL and BPCL. He appealed to the people not to get carried away by rumours.



In a statement, Kamalakar said that the oil supply has been continuing smoothly. TSRTC buses were refilling fuel from retail bunks which is why the limited stock in petrol/diesel bunks was draining out early. The Civil Supplies Department would ensure that there is no shortage of stock, Kamalakar assured. He also said that the department would see to it that no artificial shortage is created by retailers.At present, a regular quantity of 38,571 kilo litre petrol and 23,875 kilo litre of diesel is available which would be sufficient for the next four to five days.