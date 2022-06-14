STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana on a mission to create world-class mobility valley: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the State government is on a mission to create one-of-its-kind Telangana Mobility Valley in Yenkathala in Mominpet Mandal, Vikarabad district in partnership with multiple automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), suppliers, technology companies, and startups. 

Speaking after inaugurating the Global Capability Center (GCC) of the US-based Advance Auto Parts in Hyderabad, Rama Rao said that the State is looking forward to Advanced Auto Parts being a big part of the world class Telangana Mobility Valley (TMV) being developed by the State government. It will be partnering with the TMV for building the automotive ecosystem in Hyderabad.

Advance Auto Parts GCC will be the epicentre of shared capabilities with 65,000 sq. ft.  space with over 450 employees and 150+ partner resources. The facility in Hyderabad is the second largest software development center for Advanced Auto Parts in the world and the largest outside of its headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. 

Rama Rao said Telangana’s focus on digitization and industry friendly policies translate to it becoming a destination of choice for global investors like Advance Auto Parts. “With Hyderabad’s growing R&D prowess and extraordinary talent pool, it is serving more than 1,000 global innovators in their Research & Development, across sectors. A leading Fortune 500 automotive parts provider company setting up its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad, is a testimony to the investor friendly policies of the State,” he added.

