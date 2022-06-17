STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
60 clay Ganesha idols to be put up in public spaces across city, says GHMC

The GHMC has initiated the process of creating a circle-wise awareness programme on clay Ganesh idols for the people. 

Published: 17th June 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Sculptors give shape to Ganeshs idols in Hyderabad on Thursday | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has appealed to the people to instal eco-friendly clay Ganesha idols to protect the environment during the Vinayaka Chaturthi festival scheduled from August 31. 

In a release, the civic body highlighted the many benefits of clay idols, saying that they will not have any adverse impact on the environment whereas idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) cause pollution.The GHMC has initiated the process of creating a circle-wise awareness programme on clay Ganesh idols for the people. 

For this purpose, a total of 60 clay idols are being set up at public places, business complexes and malls at the circle and zonal levels. Attractive clay idols of Ganesha ranging from 8 inches to 8 feet will be put up for the benefit of the people. Information with mobile numbers of the clay idol manufacturers is being provided to the people.

