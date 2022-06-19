STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12th century inscription lies in neglect

A 12th century inscription lies neglected at Kolanupaka village of Alair mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

Published: 19th June 2022

The inscription was executed and the pillar was erected by Kesiraju Preggada, the disciple of Madhavendu Siddhantadeva.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 12th century inscription lies neglected at Kolanupaka village of Alair mandal in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district. Archaeologist E Sivanagireddy visited the huge pillar located on a mound engraved with a lengthy inscription on the four sides at its bottom.

“The 151-line Kannada inscription dated to 1125 AD was issued by the crown prince Kumara Someswara, son of the Kalyani Chalukyan Emperor Tribhuvanamalla, also known as Vikramaditya-VI,” the archaeologist said, adding that it recorded the valour and victories of Vikramaditya-VI over the kings of the then Kalinga and Tamil countries.

“It was on the request of Swamydevayya, the propagator of Vaishnavism, Shaivism, Jainism and Buddhism, and the military general of Kumara Someswara, that the donation of Panupurayi village with all its revenue and free from impediments, was made to words the ‘Angarangabhoga’ of goddess Ambika of the ‘Jainabasadi’ maintained by Jain teachers of Meshapashana Gachcha of Kanurgana, namely Megha Chandra Siddhantadeva, Madhavendu Siddhantadeva, Padma Prabhasuri and Chandramaladharim” Dr Sivanagireddy said.

The inscription was executed and the pillar was erected by Kesiraju Preggada, the disciple of Madhavendu Siddhantadeva. According to him, it throws light on the political and religious history of Telangana, more particularly the flourishing phase of Jainism during the 12th century AD.

