STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Shoppers Stop told to pay for missing gold

Consumer Commission orders firm to refund Rs 1.53 lakh with 18% interest to customer

Published: 25th June 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

gold, gold smuggling, gold bar

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday upheld the judgment of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad-I, which asked Shoppers Stop to refund `1.53 lakh with 18% interest plus `50,000 compensation for cheating and causing mental agony to a customer. D Ravi Chandra, a resident of Parkal, had ordered five tolas of 999 purity (99.9%) gold for `1,53,091 through the Shoppers Stop website on December 17, 2016.

He received a securely sealed parcel on December 26, 2016. However, when he opened the packet, he found a box containing a sign of the English alphabet ‘M’ and the invoice papers, but there was no trace of any gold coin. He had recorded a video of the packet being opened. Immediately, he telephoned the Shoppers Stop customer care to register a complaint.

He also sent an e-mail attaching the video recording. Upon receiving the complaint, the seller dragged the matter for 45 days on the pretext of investigating the matter. Ravi Chandra, then, approached the Commission. Shoppers Stop argued Ravi Chandra manipulated the evidence by stealthily pulling out the coin and then recording a video to show the parcel did not contain gold coin.

The Commission pointed out that as per rules and practice, before the property is shipped, the packing has to be video recorded. Similarly, at the receiving end, after the consumer receives the parcel, he or she is required to open the same duly making proper video recording to rule out the false claims. Subsequently, the Commission confirmed the order of the District Consumer Forum.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Consumer Commission Shoppers Stop
India Matters
Maha mess: The BJP traps the Sena tiger
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde (Photo| PTI)
The Eknath Shinde story: Auto driver who shook Shiv Sena's foundations
Infosys (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Infosys recruits over 85,000 freshers in FY22, hiring up by 2.2 times in two years
CEO and Managing Director of Mantri Developers Sushil Mantri (Photo | Twitter/@MrSushilMantri)
Mantri Developers CMD Sushil Mantri arrested by ED in money-laundering case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp