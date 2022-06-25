Shoppers Stop told to pay for missing gold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on Friday upheld the judgment of District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Hyderabad-I, which asked Shoppers Stop to refund `1.53 lakh with 18% interest plus `50,000 compensation for cheating and causing mental agony to a customer. D Ravi Chandra, a resident of Parkal, had ordered five tolas of 999 purity (99.9%) gold for `1,53,091 through the Shoppers Stop website on December 17, 2016.

He received a securely sealed parcel on December 26, 2016. However, when he opened the packet, he found a box containing a sign of the English alphabet ‘M’ and the invoice papers, but there was no trace of any gold coin. He had recorded a video of the packet being opened. Immediately, he telephoned the Shoppers Stop customer care to register a complaint.

He also sent an e-mail attaching the video recording. Upon receiving the complaint, the seller dragged the matter for 45 days on the pretext of investigating the matter. Ravi Chandra, then, approached the Commission. Shoppers Stop argued Ravi Chandra manipulated the evidence by stealthily pulling out the coin and then recording a video to show the parcel did not contain gold coin.

The Commission pointed out that as per rules and practice, before the property is shipped, the packing has to be video recorded. Similarly, at the receiving end, after the consumer receives the parcel, he or she is required to open the same duly making proper video recording to rule out the false claims. Subsequently, the Commission confirmed the order of the District Consumer Forum.