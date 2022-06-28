Over 1,413 Pocharam flats allocated on Day 1

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On the first day of allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats located in Pocharam and Bandlaguda, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in coordination with Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) allotted 1,413 of the total 1,470 flats in Pocharam using the drawing of lots.

A total of 5,921 first-preference applicants registered for the 2,246 flats in Bandlaguda and 1,470 in Pocharam. The process is being carried out at the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University in Jubilee Hills.

As many as 440 1BHKs, 831 2BHKs, 52 3BHKs and 90 deluxe 3BHKs would be allotted in total.

The 57 2BHKs which are left over from the first day will be allotted among second-preference applicants. Fourteen teams were formed with the staffers of Revenue, MAUD, Rural Development and Rajiv Swagruha Departments to oversee the process.

The allotment of 1,719 Bandlaguda flats in 12 categories from 16,482 applicants (except 3 BHK Deluxe) will take place on June 28 for which arrangements are underway while the allotment of Bandlaguda 3BHK deluxe flats will take place on June 29.

Applicants upset

Applicants were not given any intimation to participate in the drawing of lots at the venue. A large number of applicants who reached Bandlaguda and Pocharam to take part in the process found the sites empty. The applicants claimed that the government had announced that it would send messages informing them of the venue but failed to do so.

However, HMDA officials clarified that the process was conducted in a transparent manner and the proceedings were streamed live through Facebook and YouTube. Officials said they don’t want a large number of applicants at the venue at a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing.

The flats will be allotted on a fixed rate basis, officials said, adding that the allottee should pay 10 per cent of the total amount within seven days, 80 per cent within 60 days and the balance amount within 90 days from the date of issue of the allotment letter.