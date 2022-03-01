STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Concession on traffic challans from March 1

The decision to give concession on pending e-challans was taken to give relief to motorists, who are already badly affected by the Covid pandemic.

Published: 01st March 2022 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

Fine, Challan, Traffic police

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department, which had announced concessions on pending traffic e-challans across the state, will start implementing it from March 1. The opportunity to avail concessions on all types of violations will be open till March 31. This concession also applies to the mask enforcement which was strictly implemented during the pandemic. Since 2014, 1.70 crore challans are pending under Hyderabad city police and over 6 crore challans pending in Telangana. 

The pending challans in Hyderabad amount to Rs 600 crore and if the other two city commissionerates, Cyberabad and Rachakonda are included, the pending challans would amount to over Rs 1,000 crore. Initially, it will be started in the city and would be taken up in the state in the later stages. The decision to give concession on pending e-challans was taken to give relief to motorists, who are already badly affected by the Covid pandemic. 

Those with challans pending for mask violations during the pandemic, now have to pay only Rs 100, instead of Rs 1,000. For two and three-wheeler vehicles, 75 per cent of the pending e-challan amounts would be waived off and for RTC buses, 25 per cent of the challan amount is waived off. For cars and heavy vehicles, 50 per cent concession is given and for pushcart vendors, the concession is 80 per cent. Payment can be made through e-challan website or Mee Seva and through UPI as well.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad traffic challans concession Hyderabad traffic police Telangana traffic challans
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp