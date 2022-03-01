Concession on traffic challans from March 1

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police department, which had announced concessions on pending traffic e-challans across the state, will start implementing it from March 1. The opportunity to avail concessions on all types of violations will be open till March 31. This concession also applies to the mask enforcement which was strictly implemented during the pandemic. Since 2014, 1.70 crore challans are pending under Hyderabad city police and over 6 crore challans pending in Telangana.

The pending challans in Hyderabad amount to Rs 600 crore and if the other two city commissionerates, Cyberabad and Rachakonda are included, the pending challans would amount to over Rs 1,000 crore. Initially, it will be started in the city and would be taken up in the state in the later stages. The decision to give concession on pending e-challans was taken to give relief to motorists, who are already badly affected by the Covid pandemic.

Those with challans pending for mask violations during the pandemic, now have to pay only Rs 100, instead of Rs 1,000. For two and three-wheeler vehicles, 75 per cent of the pending e-challan amounts would be waived off and for RTC buses, 25 per cent of the challan amount is waived off. For cars and heavy vehicles, 50 per cent concession is given and for pushcart vendors, the concession is 80 per cent. Payment can be made through e-challan website or Mee Seva and through UPI as well.