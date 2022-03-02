STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC to check condition of old bridges

Sources told Express that the reports will mention the extent of damage in any bridges along with recommendations on repairs.

Published: 02nd March 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

Begumpet flyover

Begumpet Flyover is one of the bridges that will be checked (Photo | EPS, Vinay Madapu)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will audit the condition of old bridges in the city. The civic body will conduct detailed inspections to check the structural stability and carry out load capacity tests and prepare a report. 

The decade-old bridges, including the Road over Bridges (RoBs) in Begumpet, Ramakrishnapuram, Moula Ali and Aravind Nagar and other bridges in Secunderabad Zone of GHMC. The civic body will engage consultants to conduct the health audit study of the bridges.

Sources told Express that the reports will mention the extent of damage in any bridges along with recommendations on repairs. The consulting agencies will utilise different technologies to detect the faults and damages in the structures. Preliminary inspections by civic engineers have revealed certain doubts over the structural condition of these bridges, with cracks and corrosion found in many of them.

Sources said the existing major road network system in the city is faced with numerous problems such as inadequate carriageway width of railway crossings, improper drainage facilities and pedestrian footpaths, traffic management and the lack of efficient mass transport system, among others. This has resulted in the rise of pressure on the existing road network so that the city is ready to cope with future traffic demands.

The GHMC will utilise the consultancy services for investigation, non-destructive testing, rehabilitation methodologies for the four bridges in Secunderabad Zone. The main objective is to conduct non-destructive testing for obtaining immediate restoration measures to the bridge i.e. distressed bearing regions, damaged expansion joints and voids in the girders by understanding the extent and intensity of distress and to arrive at suitable and necessary estimate quantities and restoration methodologies in three months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Hyderabad bridges audit
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp