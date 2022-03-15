STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

This Holi, go organic 

Holi, which marks the end of winter and arrival of spring, was once celebrated with colours made of flowers.

Published: 15th March 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By  Shahnaz Husain
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holi, which marks the end of winter and arrival of spring, was once celebrated with colours made of flowers. But somehow, over the years, these got replaced with synthetic colours. Although these are less expensive than the natural ones, they harm our health and the environment.

This year, have a safe Holi by making your own natural colours at home. This may appear to be a time-consuming process, but is totally worth it. Check out how to make some DIY hues which are sure to nourish your skin and hair 

Red
Dried red hibiscus flowers can be used to make a crimson (red) colour. Grate dried hibiscus or China rose flowers into a fine powder. Red sandalwood can be used as a substitute. To get a dry red colour, add a consistent amount of rice flour and use boiled pomegranate peels to obtain a moist colour

Magenta
Beetroot has a lot of red/pink pigment. Soak sliced beetroot in water overnight, and boil it later. Dilute the mixture a bit more if you want a deeper shade of pink

Green
Use henna/mehendi powder to make a gorgeous green-coloured gulal. Make a paste by combining the henna powder with water or oil or using any green leafy vegetable, such as spinach or neem. Keep in mind that henna has to be soaked in water and might leave minor stains on the skin

Blue
Blue gulal may be made from dried blue hibiscus flower petals and rice flour. Wet colours may be made with crushed and dried jacaranda flowers combined with water

Yellow
To make a dry gulal, mix turmeric powder with a gram of flour in a 1:2 ratio. Any yellow-coloured flowers, such as marigolds or yellow chrysanthemums, can be crushed and mixed with water for wet colours

Orange 
Peel four oranges and crush the peels with little water to make a gorgeous orange colour. Take a good amount of crushed Multani mitti (Fuller’s earth) and put it in a dish. In a container, slowly knead the orange paste with the powder. Make sure that the mixture is thick. Transfer it onto a towel wrap and set it aside to dry. After two-three hours, grind the dried ingredients. Your orange colour is ready

Brown
Mix henna, gooseberry and turmeric powders to get a dry brown colour. You can also blend paan kattha with water to get a wet brown colour

Grey
Use amla (Indian gooseberry) to make this colour. Remove the seeds and blend them in a mixer grinder. Toss in some cornflour. Allow it to dry before sieving it many times

Black
To make a brownish-black powder, combine all of the above colours (red, blue, green, yellow and brown). In an iron jar, soak dried gooseberry overnight and filter the black liquid.

— Shahnaz Husain

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp