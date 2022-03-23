Fake birth and death certificate rackets on the rise in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Instances of issuing fake birth and death certificates are on the rise in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits due to the indifferent attitude of authorities. With the connivance of many Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOHs) deputed from the Medical and Health Department, such rackets are flourishing in the city.

While the entire country follows a uniform policy by adopting the portal of the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI) for the registration of births and deaths, which is available at free of cost, the GHMC is adopting a separate route and issuing the certificates through a separate software developed by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG).

A few days ago, SR Nagar police cracked down on a gang and arrested five persons, including a GHMC data entry operator. The main accused, an AMOH, is absconding. Similar cases were reported from Charminar, Secunderabad and Khairatabad zones and but no action was initiated against the AMOHs.

Usually, when the cases surface, AMOHs go absconding and takes long leave to avoid arrest. When the matter cools down, they silently join the duties by taking a deputation letter from the Medical and Health Department to work with the GHMC. Sources said the ORGI has been entrusted with the responsibility to issue certificates under the Registration of Births and Deaths (RBD) Act, 1969. Under Section 4(4) of the RBD Act, the Chief Registrars of Births and Deaths is the chief executive authority in the State for carrying into execution of the provisions of the said Act.

One of the mandates of the RGI is to coordinate and unify the activities of Chief Registrars in the matter of registration of births and deaths.

The ORGI has developed a uniform software application (ORGI Portal) for the online registration of births and deaths. The State government has been asked to adopt the ORGI Portal for registration of births and deaths as it will improve the registration machinery in the State by effective monitoring of the working of the registration units.

The Centre informed the State government that registration units are using their own software portal for registration purposes for which the government may have incurred substantial expenditure in developing the portal, software besides the yearly-recurring cost for maintenance.

Considerable delay

Since more than 98 per cent of the registration units in Telangana have been working under manual mode, a considerable delay is observed in the preparation and submission of reports