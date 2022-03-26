BJP protests against Telangana's power tariff hike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP workers across Hyderabad on Friday staged protests against the State government for hiking power tariff. BJP workers, led by former MLA Ch Ramachandra Reddy, protested at Khairatabad, raising slogans against the State government. At Quthbullapur crossroads, activists of the saffron party, led by former MLA K Srisailam Goud, set fire to an effigy of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. However, Jeedimetla Sub-Inspector Anjaneyulu kicked the burning effigy, resulting in BJP workers running scurrying away from the flames. The protesters then described the SI’s action as meaningless.