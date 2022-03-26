STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Semi-high speed rail link from Hyderabad to Warangal, Vijayawada on the anvil

Proposals invited for carrying out pre-feasibility study of routes

Published: 26th March 2022 04:01 AM

train, railway, station, cargo

Representational image.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Government plans to take up semi-high speed rail connectivity to Warangal and to Vijayawada. The Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has invited proposals from reputed and experienced firms for carrying out pre-feasibility study for the proposed semi-high speed rail connectivity in the two corridors.

The project would provide fast, safe and comfortable commuter systems at a reasonable fare for intra-regional movement of passengers. The two corridors have been proposed as the movement of passengers is high on these two corridors. The semi-high speed rail is different from conventional railway as it will provide reliable, high frequency, point-to-point regional travel along a dedicated pathway. The objective of this system is to reduce dependence of commuters on road transportation. 

The study will be mainly based on secondary information, site visits and limited primary surveys for passengers, cargo and traffic/trips on competing facilities. Based on terrain and other technical requirements suitable system will be suggested for various sections of the corridor after reviewing the existing travel characteristics and estimation of the current and future travel demand for passenger and cargo traffic. Assessment of social and environmental aspects will be also conducted as part of the required measures for development.

Comments

