Flaming red hot

Reshmi Chakravorty By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadis are known to be gastronomy enthusiasts. The city’s latest hot spot Red Rhino Craft Brewery has roped in Chef Sabyasachi Gorai to woo our taste buds. We caught up with him as he was in the city to launch the new menu featuring global cuisines and local ingredients.

Chef Sabyasachi Gorai

Talking about his association with the craft brewery at HiTec City, the chef says, “I was part of the culinary team of the Bengaluru Red Rhino and from that time I know the owners who have become friends now. So, when they said that they are planning to open Red Rhino in Hyderabad, I was on board from day one. We wanted the experience at the brewery to be similar to the one at Bengaluru but have a distinct Hyderabadi signature as well.”

Popularly known as Chef Saby, he has a cult following in the culinary world and has cooked for the likes of Bachchans and Ambanis to name a few. Hailing from Asansol, West Bengal, he is the President of the Young Chefs’ Forum of the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA). According to the chef, the Red Rhino 2.0 has a brewery cum multicuisine set-up.

“We wanted the best for Hyderabad, so I made the effort to divide the food segment into sections, where there is a specialist for every major role. Not only that, the kitchen is designed in a way that the oriental and mediterranean sections has different set of equipments and the space is demarcated as well,” he explains, adding, “For curating the Hyderabad menu, a committee was set up and after a lot of discussions we zeroed in on a few of our popular dishes and new ones highlighting local seasonal food. Every three-four months I am planning to come up with a new menu as well. From the current menu, my favourites are Turkish Kebabs, Red Rhino Chilli Chicken, Succulent Chicken Portuguese Flame Grilled Espetada, Naples Walk Neopolitan Pizza, Dim Sum, Khao Suey, PF Chang’s Dynamite Shrimps and Ghee Roast. All these amazingly pair with the cocktails and beers our mixologist prepare.”

Succulent Chicken Portuguese Flame Grilled Espetada

The award-winning culinary professional was decorated by the President of India with the Best Chef Award 2012 — one among the numerous accolades for this decorated valedictorian from the prestigious Institute of Hotel Management, Kolkata. The chef believes it is hard work and insanity that has taken him places. “My signature style will be my importance to detailing and polishing my work. For me it is important that I take a long term approach,” concludes Chef Saby.