Kaithalapur RoB to be opened in June

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After crossing several hurdles, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are now getting ready to commission the Road over Bridge (RoB) at Kaithalapur next month. Though 95 per cent of work was completed 10 months ago, the balance work remained in limbo with property owners moving the High Court against the acquisition of land for ROB. Now the decks are cleared for completing the unfinished part of the bridge with the High Court dismissing the petition filed by the property owners.

The Kaithalapur RoB is being built near Borabanda MMTS station and it is in between Kaithalapur in Moosapet and Ayyappa Society. It was taken up under Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). As of now, vehicles travelling between Green Hills Road and Ayyappa Society had no facility to cross the railway lines. As traffic had increased manifold between these two areas owing to the development of IT hub, connectivity had become a problem.

The RoB project once completed will act as a major link between Kukatpally and HiTec City. Also, this road acts as a parallel road to the road from Kukatpally to HiTec City and reduces traffic congestion at JNTU junction, Malaysian Township junction, HiTec city flyover, Cyber tower junction.

On completion of this RoB, traffic coming from Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad will be diverted at Moosapet via Kaithalapur and joins the Madhapur Main Road. This benefits the people of Sanathnagar, Balanagar and Secunderabad by way of less distance of 3.50 km and also reduces the travelling time by one hour.

Apart from construction of the RoB, service roads, kerbs, storm water drains along with footpath, median, street light works, staircases to RoB at Km : 170/40-42 between HiTec City and Borabanda Stations for four lane carriageway have been completed under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC), turnkey basis. As of today, GHMC has completed all the deck slabs.

Effective alternative

The existing ROBs at Kukatpally and Bharatnagar, and the one near HiTec City, though facilitating traffic between Kukatpally and HiTec city, are experiencing heavy vehicle flow during peak hours. The ROB near Borabanda MMTS would be an effective alternative to both

4,000 vehicles/hour

About 4,000 vehicles/hour ply on the HiTec City-Kukatpally Housing Board road during peak hours. Projected peak traffic flow for the year 2040 is 7,210

RoB to cost Rs 83.06 cr

RoB is taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 83.06 cr (GHMC share Rs 40 cr, Railways Rs 18.06 cr and Land Acquisition Rs 25 cr)