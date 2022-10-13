Akbaruddin Owaisi urges HMRL to take up Metro work to Old Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM floor leader in the State Legislative Assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi on Wednesday requested the State government to fix a deadline for completing the Metro Rail works on the Old City stretch.In a representation to the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), Akbaruddin said that AIMIM had made repeated requests to the State government in this regard.

“HMRL has allocated Rs 500 crore in the current financial year for taking up works on the long pending 5.5-km connectivity to the Old City from MGBS, Imlibun to Falaknuma under Corridor-II.”“I have been pleading with the government to expeditiously complete the works but no progress is seen till now. It is strange but true that there is undue delay in extending HMR connectivity to Old City, after budgetary allocation is made in the financial year 2022-23,” he said.“I request you to give suitable instructions to your officials to take up Metro works in Old City from MGBS to Falaknuma under Corridor-II as soon as possible,” Akbarudding said.

