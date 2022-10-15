6 HMDA officials penalised for delaying files   

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has imposed penalties on six officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and also instructed Collectors of the district concerned to penalise 33 other officials, including Municipal Commissioners and 27 scrutiny officers, who delayed processing applications filed under TS-bPASS.

The government had brought the TS-bPASS Act-2020 to ensure hassle-free building permissions online and to facilitate building approval processing for citizens in an objective and time-bound manner. However, it was brought to the notice of the government that there was an inordinate delay by some of the officials in processing applications in some Municipalities, Municipal Corporations and HMDA.

The State government is reviewing the performance of different officials regularly and imposing penalties on erring officials, the order issued on Friday said. So far, penalties have been levied six times since commencement of TS-bPASS in 2020 and a total of 56 officials have been fined. The government also advised district Collectors to review the approval process under TS-bPASS more frequently so that delay does not occur in future.

For convenience

The government had brought the TS-bPASS Act-2020 to ensure hassle-free building permissions online and to facilitate building approval processing for citizens in an objective and time-bound manner

HYDERABAD: The State government has imposed penalties on six officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and also instructed Collectors of the district concerned to penalise 33 other officials, including Municipal Commissioners and 27 scrutiny officers, who delayed processing applications filed under TS-bPASS. The government had brought the TS-bPASS Act-2020 to ensure hassle-free building permissions online and to facilitate building approval processing for citizens in an objective and time-bound manner. However, it was brought to the notice of the government that there was an inordinate delay by some of the officials in processing applications in some Municipalities, Municipal Corporations and HMDA. The State government is reviewing the performance of different officials regularly and imposing penalties on erring officials, the order issued on Friday said. So far, penalties have been levied six times since commencement of TS-bPASS in 2020 and a total of 56 officials have been fined. The government also advised district Collectors to review the approval process under TS-bPASS more frequently so that delay does not occur in future. For convenience The government had brought the TS-bPASS Act-2020 to ensure hassle-free building permissions online and to facilitate building approval processing for citizens in an objective and time-bound manner