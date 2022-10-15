Home Cities Hyderabad

Singapore Airlines’ wide-body aircraft to Hyderabad soon

It will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, with the A350 services operating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

Published: 15th October 2022 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be introducing its A350-900 medium haul wide-body aircraft on the Hyderabad- Singapore sector. It will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, with the A350 services operating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. 

The inaugural service SQ 523 will depart from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 11.10 pm on October 30. The Airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week. 

Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, said, “We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad with our wide-body A350 aircraft. This is a significant milestone for us as it reinforces our commitment to the market, more so after SilkAir’s integration with Singapore Airlines a year ago.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Singapore Airlines
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp