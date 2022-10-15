Singapore Airlines’ wide-body aircraft to Hyderabad soon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Singapore Airlines (SIA) will be introducing its A350-900 medium haul wide-body aircraft on the Hyderabad- Singapore sector. It will operate daily flights between Hyderabad and Singapore, with the A350 services operating every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The inaugural service SQ 523 will depart from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 11.10 pm on October 30. The Airline will continue to operate its B737-8 narrow-body services through the remainder of the week. Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, said, “We are delighted to enhance our services to Hyderabad with our wide-body A350 aircraft. This is a significant milestone for us as it reinforces our commitment to the market, more so after SilkAir’s integration with Singapore Airlines a year ago.”