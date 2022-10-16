Home Cities Hyderabad

TSRTC to introduce Intelligent-Ticket Issue Machine in city buses

Venkanna said that iTIMs enable the passengers to obtain ticket by payments either through cash or through credit/debit cards and by means of UPI.

Published: 16th October 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the convenience of bus passengers in the GHMC limits, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will shortly extend the Android-based ticket issuing machines called Intelligent-Ticket Issue Machine (i-TIMS) to city bus services. Touted as a passenger-friendly initiative, it allows the passengers to book tickets 15 minutes before departure of buses. 

“Based on the performance and results from the first phase, the i-TIMS facilities will be extended to all city services now. Through this system, the passengers can do cashless transactions and also save time,” said TSRTC Regional Manager Ch Venkanna. 

Venkanna said that iTIMs enable the passengers to obtain ticket by payments either through cash or through credit/debit cards and by means of UPI. Information about the number of vacant seats as well as the estimated time of arrival of buses will also be made available to passengers. Intelligent TIMs is integrated with OPRS, which enables the drivers to issue tickets in these buses, with real time updation of the ticket details in OPRS.

